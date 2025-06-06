$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 12686 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 43298 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
03:42 PM • 41238 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 101404 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 86540 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 133729 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 165951 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120576 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101232 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92361 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Publications
Exclusives
Part of Konotop is without electricity due to a lightning strike - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

Due to a lightning strike on a transformer, part of Konotop was left without electricity. Energy workers will be able to start repairs in the morning.

Part of Konotop is without electricity due to a lightning strike - mayor

A part of Konotop, Sumy region, was left without electricity due to a lightning strike on one of the transformers. This was reported by the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, reports UNN.

There is no electricity in part of the city. The reason is a lightning strike on one of the transformers

- said Semenikhin.

According to him, energy workers will be able to start repairs only in the morning, when weather conditions permit.

Zelenskyy reported on the consequences of the large-scale strike on Ukraine and called on the world to increase pressure on the Russian Federation06.06.25, 21:29 • 1520 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

