Part of Konotop is without electricity due to a lightning strike - mayor

A part of Konotop, Sumy region, was left without electricity due to a lightning strike on one of the transformers. This was reported by the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, reports UNN.

There is no electricity in part of the city. The reason is a lightning strike on one of the transformers - said Semenikhin.

According to him, energy workers will be able to start repairs only in the morning, when weather conditions permit.

