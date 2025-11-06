ukenru
November 5, 09:56 PM
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
November 5, 03:51 PM
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
November 5, 03:03 PM
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
November 5, 01:23 PM
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
November 5, 08:57 AM
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Publications
Exclusives
November 5, 03:03 PM
November 5, 01:23 PM
Ozzy Osbourne's US apartment listed for sale for $2.4 million - three months after the rocker's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Ozzy Osbourne's West Hollywood apartment is on the market for $2.375 million, less than four months after his death. The one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom residence boasts over 1,200 square feet of living space.

Ozzy Osbourne's US apartment listed for sale for $2.4 million - three months after the rocker's death

Ozzy Osbourne's apartment in West Hollywood, California, USA, has been listed for sale for $2.375 million, less than four months after the rock and roll legend's death in his native England, UNN reports, citing Realtor.com.

Details

This luxurious high-rise apartment was purchased for $2.25 million in 2022 through a trust fund managed by the family's long-time financial advisor, the same person who has managed much of the Osbournes' real estate portfolio for many years.

This is one of two apartments in the same building owned by Ozzy, who died in July from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease at the age of 76, and his family. In October 2024, they sold an adjacent apartment in the high-rise building known as Sierra Towers for $4.35 million.

The recently listed one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom residence was previously listed for rent in February 2024 at $9,500 per month.

Although this apartment is smaller than the family's other apartment in Sierra Towers, it still boasts more than 1,200 square feet of living space and offers a host of luxurious amenities, including many privileges available to all residents of this upscale building.

The cause of death of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne has become known05.08.25, 19:03 • 8922 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldReal Estate
Musician
California
United States