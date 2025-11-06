Ozzy Osbourne's US apartment listed for sale for $2.4 million - three months after the rocker's death

Ozzy Osbourne's apartment in West Hollywood, California, USA, has been listed for sale for $2.375 million, less than four months after the rock and roll legend's death in his native England, UNN reports, citing Realtor.com.

Details

This luxurious high-rise apartment was purchased for $2.25 million in 2022 through a trust fund managed by the family's long-time financial advisor, the same person who has managed much of the Osbournes' real estate portfolio for many years.

This is one of two apartments in the same building owned by Ozzy, who died in July from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease at the age of 76, and his family. In October 2024, they sold an adjacent apartment in the high-rise building known as Sierra Towers for $4.35 million.

The recently listed one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom residence was previously listed for rent in February 2024 at $9,500 per month.

Although this apartment is smaller than the family's other apartment in Sierra Towers, it still boasts more than 1,200 square feet of living space and offers a host of luxurious amenities, including many privileges available to all residents of this upscale building.

The cause of death of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne has become known