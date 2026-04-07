77 out of 110 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 110 drones overnight, 77 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 7 (from 18:00 on April 6), the enemy attacked with 110 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 77 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 31 attack UAVs were hit at 14 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at 9 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost 1,000 occupiers and 2,000 drones in a day - General Staff