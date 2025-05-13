All out of 10 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 13, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 10 "Shahed" UAV simulators from Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all 10 enemy drones.
Russia launched 10 drones at Ukraine overnight, all 10 enemy drones were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 13 (from 23:00 on May 12), the enemy attacked with 10 Shahed-type strike UAVs and imitator drones of various types from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.
All 10 Russian drones were successfully shot down by air defense
