Over Ukraine, 80 out of 137 Russian drones neutralized overnight

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 52 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 14410 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 26138 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 23357 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 40027 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 29268 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 44069 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23422 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22646 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22825 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoDecember 4, 11:00 PM • 9316 views
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - Reuters01:33 AM • 4308 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks02:35 AM • 10285 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 14791 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 10962 views
Publications
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 3116 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 40026 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 34198 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 44068 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 50843 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Brussels
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 902 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 15885 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 29696 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 30608 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 75217 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Gold

Over Ukraine, 80 out of 137 Russian drones neutralized overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

On the night of December 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types, 80 of which were shot down or suppressed. 57 drones hit 13 locations in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Over Ukraine, 80 out of 137 Russian drones neutralized overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones overnight, 80 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 13 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 5 (from 7:00 PM on December 4), the enemy attacked with 137 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. 57 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on December 5: 12-year-old boy killed, three people injured05.12.25, 08:54 • 766 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine