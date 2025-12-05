Over Ukraine, 80 out of 137 Russian drones neutralized overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 137 drones overnight, 80 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 13 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 5 (from 7:00 PM on December 4), the enemy attacked with 137 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 80 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. 57 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on December 5: 12-year-old boy killed, three people injured