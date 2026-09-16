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Over UAH 131 billion in additional revenue: which taxes they want to raise in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The government has budgeted for over UAH 131 billion in additional revenue from tax changes. These include increases in VAT, excise duties, and taxation of parcels.

Over UAH 131 billion in additional revenue: which taxes they want to raise in 2027

In Ukraine’s draft state budget for 2027, government officials have envisaged a number of tax changes that are expected to generate more than UAH 131 billion in additional revenue. This was reported by Roksolana Pidlasa, chair of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, on September 16, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the changes include raising the VAT rate, increasing excise duties on fuel, and introducing VAT on international parcels. According to Pidlasa, the government expects to receive the largest amount of additional revenue by raising the value-added tax rate by 1 percentage point.

The expected effect on the budget is estimated at UAH 58.7 billion

- the chair of the Verkhovna Rada’s relevant committee said.

Another UAH 38.5 billion is planned to be raised by taxing banks’ profits at a rate of 50%. In addition, the budget calculations include UAH 11.8 billion in revenue from VAT on international parcels and UAH 8.3 billion from a 4% increase in excise duties on fuel.

Separately, the government has budgeted UAH 64.9 billion in additional revenue from bringing customs activities out of the shadow economy. These funds are expected to be received if the customs revenue plan is exceeded.

We remind you

On September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the 2027 draft budget with expenditures of UAH 7.2 trillion and a deficit of UAH 1.623 trillion. UAH 4.885 trillion has been allocated for defense.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
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Roksolana Pidlasa
Ukraine