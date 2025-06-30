$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
02:53 PM • 4601 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
12:58 PM • 30944 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 24435 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 31065 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 48235 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 99022 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 111418 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 117441 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 102904 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 271771 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Publications
Exclusives
Over a thousand schools have connected to the "Mriya" educational platform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 413 views

Over 1,300 Ukrainian schools have joined the national educational platform "Mriya." This exceeded initial expectations, improving parental interaction with schools and effectively combating bureaucracy.

Over a thousand schools have connected to the "Mriya" educational platform

1.3 thousand schools across Ukraine have already connected to the National Educational Platform "Mriia". This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

1.3 thousand schools across Ukraine have already connected to the educational platform "Mriia". This is a great result. This is even more than we planned to do in three or four months 

- Fedorov said.

Details

Fedorov added that thanks to "Mriia" they manage to fight bureaucracy, and parents have a better idea of what their children are doing at school.

We are implementing "Mriia", we see that there is an incredible demand for "Mriia". This is both a fight against bureaucracy, and a better understanding by parents of what the child is doing at school, how they are learning. This is interesting for the children themselves 

- the minister noted.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the National Educational Platform "Mriia" will receive new functions, aimed at protecting students, including tools to counter bullying and increase safety during air raids.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

TechnologiesEducation
Mikhail Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
