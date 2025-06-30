Over a thousand schools have connected to the "Mriya" educational platform

1.3 thousand schools across Ukraine have already connected to the National Educational Platform "Mriia". This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

1.3 thousand schools across Ukraine have already connected to the educational platform "Mriia". This is a great result. This is even more than we planned to do in three or four months - Fedorov said.

Fedorov added that thanks to "Mriia" they manage to fight bureaucracy, and parents have a better idea of what their children are doing at school.

We are implementing "Mriia", we see that there is an incredible demand for "Mriia". This is both a fight against bureaucracy, and a better understanding by parents of what the child is doing at school, how they are learning. This is interesting for the children themselves - the minister noted.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the National Educational Platform "Mriia" will receive new functions, aimed at protecting students, including tools to counter bullying and increase safety during air raids.