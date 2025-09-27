$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM • 30263 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 58115 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 25927 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 25742 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 27047 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 23313 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 41344 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 44742 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 48625 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29527 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Over 95% of Zaporizhzhia subscribers have electricity restored after Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

As of 4 AM on September 27, over 95% of Zaporizhzhia subscribers who were without electricity due to the Russian attack have had power restored. The shelling on September 26 resulted in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Over 95% of Zaporizhzhia subscribers have electricity restored after Russian shelling

On Saturday, September 27, as of 4 AM, more than 95% of subscribers in Zaporizhzhia who were without electricity due to the Russian attack have had their power restored. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

At 4 AM, over 95% of subscribers have had their power restored

- Ivan Fedorov reported.

"I thank our energy workers for their prompt work," he added.

Recall

On the night of September 27, almost 9,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity due to an enemy attack.

On the evening of September 26, the Russian army carried out at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a civilian infrastructure object. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and a store building was partially destroyed.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia