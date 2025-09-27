Over 95% of Zaporizhzhia subscribers have electricity restored after Russian shelling

On Saturday, September 27, as of 4 AM, more than 95% of subscribers in Zaporizhzhia who were without electricity due to the Russian attack have had their power restored. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA).

At 4 AM, over 95% of subscribers have had their power restored - Ivan Fedorov reported.

"I thank our energy workers for their prompt work," he added.

Recall

On the night of September 27, almost 9,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity due to an enemy attack.

On the evening of September 26, the Russian army carried out at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a civilian infrastructure object. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, and a store building was partially destroyed.