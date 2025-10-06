$41.230.05
10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Over 40% of weapons at the front are produced in Ukraine or co-produced with it - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that over 40% of weapons at the front are produced in Ukraine or jointly with it, with plans to increase this figure to 50% by the end of the year. The potential of the Ukrainian defense industry has significantly increased, and the production of drones and missiles next year will amount to 35 billion dollars.

Over 40% of weapons at the front are produced in Ukraine or co-produced with it - Zelenskyy

More than 40% of the weapons used at the front are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the International Defense Industries Forum, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry has increased tenfold. Our potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion next year. Already at the front, more than 40% of the weapons used are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine. And there will only be more of our weapons. The task for manufacturers, for the government of Ukraine, for all involved institutions is that no less than 50% of the weapons at the front by the end of the year should be our Ukrainian weapons. And this task must be implemented

- Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that Ukraine needs funding for the full potential to truly work.

And we are working with all partners who can help ensure this

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the technological Staff of the Commander-in-Chief, during which the volumes of production were discussed. The President emphasized that Ukraine plans contracts and production in such a way that our arsenals are sufficiently filled.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine