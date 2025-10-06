Over 40% of weapons at the front are produced in Ukraine or co-produced with it - Zelenskyy

More than 40% of the weapons used at the front are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the International Defense Industries Forum, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the potential of the Ukrainian defense industry has increased tenfold. Our potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion next year. Already at the front, more than 40% of the weapons used are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine. And there will only be more of our weapons. The task for manufacturers, for the government of Ukraine, for all involved institutions is that no less than 50% of the weapons at the front by the end of the year should be our Ukrainian weapons. And this task must be implemented - Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that Ukraine needs funding for the full potential to truly work.

And we are working with all partners who can help ensure this - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the technological Staff of the Commander-in-Chief, during which the volumes of production were discussed. The President emphasized that Ukraine plans contracts and production in such a way that our arsenals are sufficiently filled.