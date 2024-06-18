Outage schedules canceled until 15:00 - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo reported no power outages until 15:00 today, but stabilization outages will resume from 15:00 to 24:00.
There will be no blackout schedules until 15:00 today, but after that they will be in effect until 24:00, DTEK energy company said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"According to Ukrenergo, there will be no power outages until 15:00 today. From 15:00 to 24:00, the stabilization outage schedules will be applied again," DTEK said on social media.
