Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Amid cool weather, Ukraine has adjusted its power outage schedules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24657 views

The blackout schedules are in effect throughout Ukraine from 08:00 to 24:00, with two simultaneous blackouts from 19:00 to 22:00 due to a decrease in consumption caused by the cool weather.

Amid cool weather, Ukraine has adjusted its power outage schedules

Today, power outage schedules are in effect throughout Ukraine from 08:00 to 24:00, while the time of two simultaneous outages has been reduced: from 19:00 to 22:00, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on June 17 , regional power distribution companies throughout Ukraine will apply hourly rolling blackout schedules (HRS): from 8:00 to 24:00 - stage 1. The time for applying more restrictions has been reduced: 2 stages will be applied simultaneously from 19:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo said.

The reason was a decrease in consumption compared to the forecast due to cool weather. 

"Information on what kind of queues and when the power outages will be in your region can be found in the consumer's account, on the official websites of regional power distribution companies, as well as on their social media pages," the company said.

Imports during the day, as indicated, are planned from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 27,219 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,572 MW in some hours.

