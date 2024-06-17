$41.340.03
Schedules of blackouts until the end of the day, enemy fired at power facilities in two regions, power outages in two more regions due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35647 views

The enemy shelled energy facilities in two frontline regions, and bad weather left consumers in Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts without power. Power outage schedules are being applied until the end of the day, and significant imports are planned.

Schedules of blackouts until the end of the day, enemy fired at power facilities in two regions, power outages in two more regions due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

The enemy shelled energy facilities in two frontline regions, and bad weather left consumers in Sumy and Chernihiv regions without electricity. Schedules of power outages are being applied until the end of the day, and significant imports are planned, the Energy Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

Yesterday, as indicated, electricity generation from renewable energy sources was limited in the western regions.

"Today, hourly outage schedules are scheduled to be applied from 8:00 to 24:00," the Ministry of Energy said.

There will be no blackouts for critical infrastructure companies and companies that import 80% of their electricity in accordance with a government decree.

Shelling

"Last night the enemy shelled the equipment of one of the energy facilities in the south of the country. The building and an electric cable were damaged. The staff was not injured. In another frontline region, a gas infrastructure facility was hit during the shelling. The equipment was damaged. No personnel were injured," the Ministry of Energy said.

Due to damage to gas distribution networks caused by enemy shelling in Donetsk Oblast, 108 consumers were disconnected from gas supply.

Bad weather

Due to bad weather in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, about 2,000 subscribers in 14 settlements lost power in the morning.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecasted at more than 27 thousand MWh. No exports are expected.

SocietyWarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Donetsk
Chernihiv
Sums
