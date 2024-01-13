Our aviation carried out 11 strikes against the enemy, and missile launchers hit 18 important enemy targets - General Staff summary

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 98595 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111279 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141164 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138349 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176651 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171789 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283403 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178231 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167230 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43195 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31959 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65152 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33625 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53039 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 98595 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250931 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236039 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261310 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53071 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141172 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106979 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106966 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123058 views
Our aviation carried out 11 strikes against the enemy, and missile launchers hit 18 important enemy targets - General Staff summary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82477 views

Ukrainian troops conducted 49 combat engagements, during which aviation struck 11 enemy targets and missile forces struck 18 key enemy targets.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 49 combat engagements at the front, our aviation has struck 11 times at the enemy, and missile launchers have hit 18 important enemy targets. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Within the last day, 49 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 32 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 42 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,

- the statement said.

Details

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the towns of Vovchansk and Vesele in Kharkiv region. More than 35 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kostyantynivka, Khotyn, Popivka, Volfine in Sumy region; Gatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Potikhonove in Kharkiv region.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Pishchane and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our defenders repelled 4 attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Siversk in Donetsk region. About 15 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near the town of Bohdanivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

On the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 10 attacks in the areas of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted an air strike near Ocheretyne, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times. Such settlements of Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks south of Prechystivka and west of Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched an air strike near the village of Vodiane, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.

At the Zaporizhzhya direction, our defenders repelled 2 attacks near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhya region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost position. The enemy launched an air strike near Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Addendum

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the enemy shelled the regional center of Kherson region and the areas of Mykhailivka, Sadove, Dniprovske, Veletenske in Kherson region. The enemy also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Mayak and Zmiivka in the Kherson region.

The occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made four unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, but our units continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy,

- The General Staff notes.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed 7 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles and one X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 9 artillery pieces, 4 air defense systems, 1 ammunition depot and 1 electronic warfare station.

Defense Forces continue measures to expand foothold in Kherson sector - General Staff13.01.24, 10:11 • 32834 views

Olga Rozgon

War

Contact us about advertising