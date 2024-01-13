Our aviation carried out 11 strikes against the enemy, and missile launchers hit 18 important enemy targets - General Staff summary

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 49 combat engagements at the front, our aviation has struck 11 times at the enemy, and missile launchers have hit 18 important enemy targets. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Within the last day, 49 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 32 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 42 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged, - the statement said.

Details

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the towns of Vovchansk and Vesele in Kharkiv region. More than 35 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kostyantynivka, Khotyn, Popivka, Volfine in Sumy region; Gatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Potikhonove in Kharkiv region.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Pishchane and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our defenders repelled 4 attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Nevske, Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Siversk in Donetsk region. About 15 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near the town of Bohdanivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

On the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 10 attacks in the areas of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted an air strike near Ocheretyne, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops 16 times. Such settlements of Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks south of Prechystivka and west of Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched an air strike near the village of Vodiane, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.

At the Zaporizhzhya direction, our defenders repelled 2 attacks near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhya region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost position. The enemy launched an air strike near Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Addendum

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the enemy shelled the regional center of Kherson region and the areas of Mykhailivka, Sadove, Dniprovske, Veletenske in Kherson region. The enemy also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Mayak and Zmiivka in the Kherson region.

The occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made four unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, but our units continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy, - The General Staff notes.



Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed 7 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles and one X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 9 artillery pieces, 4 air defense systems, 1 ammunition depot and 1 electronic warfare station.

