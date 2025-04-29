"Ordered" her own brother for 20,000 UAH: police in Odesa region prevent contract killing

$41.740.01
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1670 views

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 16957 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33478 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36840 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73260 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78893 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68368 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61801 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33342 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59861 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 38867 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41237 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32135 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19300 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 6780 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73260 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 78893 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68368 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61801 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57849 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33126 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52547 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51460 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158025 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70810 views
"Ordered" her own brother for 20,000 UAH: police in Odesa region prevent contract killing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1920 views

In the Odesa region, a 50-year-old woman ordered the murder of her own brother because of an inheritance. She offered mercenaries 20,000 hryvnias. She faces life imprisonment.

"Ordered" her own brother for 20,000 UAH: police in Odesa region prevent contract killing

In Odesa region, a 50-year-old woman wanted to get rid of her own brother in order not to share the inheritance with him. For this, a resident of the Avangard community found mercenaries to whom she offered UAH 20,000 for the execution of the "order". She faces life imprisonment. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, the woman provided the mercenaries with information about her relative and noted that the method of murder did not matter to her, but the result was important.

The police received operational information that a 50-year-old resident of the Avangard community wanted to "get rid of" her older brother and was looking for two people to kill him. In this way, the woman wanted to eliminate the contender for half of the house, which they inherited after the death of their mother. She estimated the life of a relative at 20,000 hryvnias 

- the message says.

Law enforcement officers staged the murder of a man. As soon as the "perpetrators" showed the woman "proof of work done", she handed them the promised amount, after which she was detained by the police. Money, the attacker's mobile phone and other items of interest to the investigation were seized.

Having collected a sufficient amount of evidence, the woman was informed of suspicion of preparing for premeditated murder, that is, intentional unlawful causing of death to another person, committed to order. According to the sanction of Clause 11, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the offender faces life imprisonment 

- added the police.

At the request of the investigators, the suspect was placed in custody without the right to bail.

In Mykolaiv region, a man threw a grenade at police officers: one died, three more were injured
28.04.25, 18:50

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

