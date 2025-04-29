"Ordered" her own brother for 20,000 UAH: police in Odesa region prevent contract killing

In Odesa region, a 50-year-old woman wanted to get rid of her own brother in order not to share the inheritance with him. For this, a resident of the Avangard community found mercenaries to whom she offered UAH 20,000 for the execution of the "order". She faces life imprisonment. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, the woman provided the mercenaries with information about her relative and noted that the method of murder did not matter to her, but the result was important.

The police received operational information that a 50-year-old resident of the Avangard community wanted to "get rid of" her older brother and was looking for two people to kill him. In this way, the woman wanted to eliminate the contender for half of the house, which they inherited after the death of their mother. She estimated the life of a relative at 20,000 hryvnias - the message says.

Law enforcement officers staged the murder of a man. As soon as the "perpetrators" showed the woman "proof of work done", she handed them the promised amount, after which she was detained by the police. Money, the attacker's mobile phone and other items of interest to the investigation were seized.

Having collected a sufficient amount of evidence, the woman was informed of suspicion of preparing for premeditated murder, that is, intentional unlawful causing of death to another person, committed to order. According to the sanction of Clause 11, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the offender faces life imprisonment - added the police.

At the request of the investigators, the suspect was placed in custody without the right to bail.

