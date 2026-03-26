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Orban ordered to stop gas supplies to Ukraine via Hungary from July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1920 views

The Hungarian Prime Minister ordered to stop gas supplies to Ukraine from July to resume oil transit. This decision threatens lawsuits and damages.

Orban ordered to stop gas supplies to Ukraine via Hungary from July

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has ordered a halt to natural gas transit through his country to Ukraine starting in July, according to a decree published overnight, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

The decree followed Orbán's stated goal of pressuring the neighboring country to resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, which was damaged in a Russian attack.

"Until Ukraine supplies us with oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary," Orbán said on Wednesday on his Facebook page.

Orban announced the cessation of gas supplies from Hungary to Ukraine25.03.26, 12:26 • 4396 views

According to experts, blocking gas transit to Ukraine raises serious legal questions.

Gas trade is in the hands of private companies, including firms that trade this energy source and transport it through pipelines. In Hungary, this is the pipeline operator FGSZ, a subsidiary of the MOL oil and gas group.

Traders purchase transit capacities from pipeline operators, which are allocated at auction.

"Orbán's decree prohibits the Hungarian operator FGSZ from offering capacities for transit to entry points in Ukraine from July," the publication writes.

The company has already sold capacities for the second quarter until June. Any interference with these contracts would threaten the government with huge compensation claims.

According to the state gas pipeline operator, Ukraine received about 44% of its gas imports through Hungary last year. Poland and Slovakia are also important transit countries for Ukrainian gas imports, the publication writes.

The Hungarian Prime Minister, considered Russia's most important ally in Europe, will face parliamentary elections on April 12 and is accused of using his influence over Ukraine to win votes.

Ukraine will be able to provide the necessary gas volumes - MFA on Orban's threats25.03.26, 18:53 • 3748 views

Julia Shramko

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