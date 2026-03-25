Ukraine will be able to provide the necessary gas volumes - MFA on Orban's threats

The cessation of gas supplies from Hungary will not drastically affect Ukraine, but at the same time, Budapest risks losing significant revenues. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhiy Tikhy, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I spoke with our relevant departments, and I can confirm to you that as of now, this import from Hungary has not been stopped. If Prime Minister Orban decides to stop it, we believe that the only consequence of this will be depriving the Hungarian economy and Hungarians of over a billion dollars, which Hungary received, for example, last year," Tikhy said.

He emphasized that the only consequence of Hungary stopping gas supplies to Ukraine would be that Orban would take this billion dollars from Hungarians.

"It's his business if he wants to do that. Ukraine currently has the necessary gas volumes and knows where to get them - even if supplies from Hungary are stopped. Ukraine, unlike Hungary, is a diversified country and at one time took the necessary measures to diversify energy supplies," Tikhy added.

Recall

Hungary stops gas supplies and blocks an EU loan of 90 billion euros due to the "Druzhba" oil pipeline. Viktor Orban demands the resumption of supplies.