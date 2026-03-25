Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the cessation of gas supplies from Hungary to Ukraine, writes UNN.

Until Ukraine supplies oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary - Orban wrote on social media.

He accompanied this step with a statement about "protecting Hungary's energy security," promising to "maintain a protected price for gasoline and a reduced price for gas."

Addition

The situation with the suspension of the Druzhba oil pipeline after the Russian strike has led to Hungary continuing to block an EU loan of 90 billion euros for Ukraine and new sanctions against Russia, as long as supplies through Druzhba remain suspended. Ahead of the EU leaders' summit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who next month faces his toughest electoral test after 16 years in power, stated on Facebook that "if there is no oil, there is no money."

Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico