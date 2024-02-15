Operation "Perun": russians have begun to actively engage foreign media to justify their aggression against Ukraine

russians have begun to implement the active phase of the information operation "Perun". This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports.

Details

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs about the beginning of the active phase of the information operation of the russian aggressor state called "Perun".

According to the DIU, as part of this operation, the enemy plans to engage foreign journalists, media personalities, and bloggers to justify aggression against Ukraine and to cover the situation around Ukraine from positions favorable to the kremlin.

