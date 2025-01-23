Online marriage in Diya is working again - Fedorov

The online marriage service in the Diia app has resumed in Ukraine, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Get married online in Diia" - the service has been restored in the app. Only in Ukraine can you go through the full cycle of marriage - from filing an application, marriage online to a certificate in the app. You don't have to go anywhere, collect documents, or put them in a file to become husband and wife," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, if the wedding was scheduled for a time when the service was unavailable, "don't worry - the team will contact you and explain the next steps.

"I also remind you of a creative way to propose. Propose to your soulmate in the app. Receive a digital "Yes" and share the joyful event on social media. We also took care of your beautiful storizas when we created the service," the Vice Prime Minister said.

"Less words - more love. Make proposals and plan your marriage in Diia," summarized Fedorov.

Context

"eMarriage" in Diia was temporarily down amid the suspension of registries after a hostile cyberattack.