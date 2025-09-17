One-third of 183 battles in 24 hours recorded in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

$41.230.05
September 16, 04:50 PM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - media September 16, 08:20 PM
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video) September 16, 08:51 PM
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city September 16, 10:47 PM
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden 03:37 AM
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP 04:55 AM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect September 16, 04:50 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 03:22 PM
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast September 16, 12:55 PM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 10:07 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 09:19 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma September 16, 02:15 PM
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance September 16, 12:26 PM
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners September 15, 08:11 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason September 15, 07:06 AM
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table September 14, 09:45 AM
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

One-third of 183 battles in 24 hours recorded in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 183 combat engagements per day, 60 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 74 air strikes, and carried out 4685 shellings, using 6206 kamikaze drones.

One-third of 183 battles in 24 hours recorded in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

Last day, the Pokrovsk direction accounted for a third of the 183 battles on the front, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Siversk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 17, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 183 combat engagements were recorded yesterday.

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 74 air strikes, dropping 118 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, it carried out 4685 shellings, 73 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6206 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, two artillery pieces and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 188 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place yesterday near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the direction of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times. It tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Shyikivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, and near Kolodiazy, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 23 enemy attacks last day. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Fedorivka, and towards the settlements of Vyyimka, Yampil, Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Olhivske, Oleksandhrad, Maliivka, Sichneve, Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack in the Kamianske area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers.

Russia lost over a thousand servicemen and 152 pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine17.09.25, 07:15 • 1142 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine