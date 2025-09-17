One-third of 183 battles in 24 hours recorded in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

Last day, the Pokrovsk direction accounted for a third of the 183 battles on the front, and the enemy was also more active in the Novopavlivka and Siversk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 17, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 183 combat engagements were recorded yesterday. - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 74 air strikes, dropping 118 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, it carried out 4685 shellings, 73 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6206 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, two artillery pieces and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 9 air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 188 shellings, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place yesterday near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, seven enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the direction of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times. It tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Shyikivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, and near Kolodiazy, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 23 enemy attacks last day. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Fedorivka, and towards the settlements of Vyyimka, Yampil, Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Olhivske, Oleksandhrad, Maliivka, Sichneve, Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack in the Kamianske area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers.

