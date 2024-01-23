One person killed and two wounded in Kherson region by Russian shelling

Over the past day, the Russian army fired 91 times in the Kherson region, launching 446 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy fired 30 shells at the city of Kherson.

Russian troops shot at residential areas of the region's settlements.

One person died and two others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

