Actual
One killed and 6 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian strikes

One killed and 6 injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian strikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22378 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 4 districts of the region, killing one person and wounding 6. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including residential buildings, a university and a theater.

One person was killed and six others were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of attacks by Russian troops over the past 24 hours, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the enemy struck Kharkiv and four districts of the region.

The enemy struck Kharkiv at night, causing destruction in Kyiv and Shevchenkivskyi districts. Residential apartment buildings, a university, a theater, and a cafe were damaged as a result of the falling wreckage of a Geranium UAV.

A fire broke out in the nine-story building, two women aged 40 and 86 suffered an acute stress reaction, and five people were rescued. The sidewalk and the trolleybus's overhead wiring were also damaged.

In addition:

  • 20:14, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk - a household building caught fire as a result of shelling.
    • 17:05, Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Orishanka village - an open area was hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle. Two MRLS hit Zolochiv village, a two-story house was damaged.
      • 15:00, Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Klynova Novoselivka village - a mobile shelter, three private houses and two outbuildings were damaged by artillery shelling.
        • 14:00, Kupiansk district, Dvorichanska TG, Kutkivka village - a 55-year-old man was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack.
          • 13:30, Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG - a car was damaged on the road between the villages of Bilyi Kolodyaz and Karaichne as a result of shelling from an MLRS. One man died, another was wounded.
            • 13:00, Kupiansk district, Kupiansk - an FPV drone strike damaged an outbuilding.
              • 12:35, Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Zolochiv village - 20 houses and 4 outbuildings were damaged by a shelling. A woman was injured, she was hospitalized.
                • 12:00, Izyum district, Borivska TG, Pidvysoke village - a power line was damaged due to the shelling from RSVF.
                  • 11:46, Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochiv village - two garages were destroyed by a UAV strike, several high-rise buildings and cars were damaged. A woman was injured, she was hospitalized.
                    • 11:30, Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska TG, Udy, Myronivka, Ridne - three MRLS hit the open area.

                      In a field between the villages of Pechenyhy and Yurchenkove, a 52-year-old man tripped an explosive device and was hospitalized.

                      Four UAV arrivals recorded in Kharkiv, two people injured - mayor26.02.25, 01:23

                      Julia Shramko

                      Julia Shramko

                      War
                      Shahed-136
                      Kharkiv

