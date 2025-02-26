Four UAV arrivals recorded in Kharkiv, two people injured - mayor

On the night of February 26, Kharkiv came under Russian shelling. According to preliminary data, four hits were recorded in Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city. Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being updated. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

We have three arrivals in the city, according to preliminary information - in Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts. At the moment, information on the victims and damage is being updated, - wrote the mayor of Kharkiv.

At 00:49, Terekhov reported another UAV arrival at a high-rise building in Kyiv district. Two people were injured.

Recall

Russian occupants attacked Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb at 4 am on February 24. The UAV hit a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of the city, with no casualties.