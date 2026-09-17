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On Rescuer’s Day, the State Emergency Service honored 130 colleagues who died during the full-scale war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

On Rescuer’s Day, 130 emergency responders who died after the start of the full-scale invasion were honored. Nearly 1,000 rescuers received awards.

On Rescuer’s Day, the State Emergency Service honored 130 colleagues who died during the full-scale war

On Rescuer’s Day in Ukraine, emergency responders who died after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion were honored. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, nearly 1,000 employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine had received state awards, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on Rescuer’s Day, we bow our heads in a minute of silence and honor those whose feat is forever etched in our history. On this professional holiday, with deep sorrow and boundless gratitude, we remember our emergency responders whose lives were cynically cut short by the Russian invasion," the post by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine says.

The State Emergency Service also published archival family footage of the rescue workers who died.

"In these archival family videos, our male and female rescuers are still simply living and rejoicing in each day. They hug and kiss their loved ones — mothers, wives, husbands, and children. They joke. They laugh. They love. They dream. They had plans for the future. Wishes they wanted to fulfill. A cozy home where they were always awaited after a difficult shift. Every day, they risked their lives to give others a chance at life. But because of the brutal Russian invasion, each of their lives was cut short... Our large State Emergency Service family was orphaned of 130 courageous hearts. Now only memories, the voices of loved ones in recordings, photographs, and these short clips remain, in which they are still smiling and alive. We remember every male and female rescuer who gave the most precious thing for the sake of saving others. Forever in our memory. Forever in our hearts. May their memory be eternal and may they be eternally honored," the post by the State Emergency Service says.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also highlighted the work of the emergency responders.

"The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is truly a strong, courageous, and professional system that works, is well organized, and guarantees reliable protection to Ukrainians. Fifty-six thousand specialists, more than ten thousand of them women — these are all people who care about what will happen to others, and this is all extraordinary service to goodness and humanity," the president said.

He emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale war, nearly 1,000 rescuers had received state awards of Ukraine. Another six rescuers were awarded the Gold Star of the Hero of Ukraine, two of them posthumously.

"Please remember each and every one — all the rescuers who, while protecting people and protecting lives, gave their own lives. Thank you for saving lives and people! Glory to Ukraine!" Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

We remind you

On September 17, Ukraine celebrates Rescuer’s Day and Adoption Day; under the auspices of the WHO, World Patient Safety Day is observed around the world, while the United States celebrates Constitution Day. According to the church calendar under the new style, Saints Martyrs Faith, Hope, and Charity and their mother Sophia are commemorated, while under the old style, the day of the Icon of the Mother of God "The Unburnt Bush" and the memory of the Prophet Moses are observed.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine