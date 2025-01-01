On New Year's Eve, the Russian army launched 111 strike drones: how many were shot down

In the sky over Ukraine, the air defense forces shot down 63 out of 111 attacking enemy drones launched by the Russian army from 20:30 on December 31, 46 drones were lost in location, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of January 1, 2025 (from 20.30 on December 31), the enemy attacked with 111 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and other types of drones from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, air defense missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.30, the shooting down of 63 strike UAVs of the "Shahed" type and other types of drones in the Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmilnytskyi, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions has been confirmed - reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, 46 enemy decoy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences), and two more flew to Russia and Belarus.

Supplement

It is worth noting that the Russians are constantly trying to modify and modernize all the types of missiles and drones they have, which they use for attacks on Ukraine. Experts from the KNDISE in a comment to UNN told about what specific features are involved and what role Western components play in changes to the enemy's weapons. The enemy uses not only Western components. According to Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Research Institute of Forensic Examinations, the components for the UAVs with which the enemy attacks Ukraine are supplied by about 50 manufacturers from China. In addition, KNDISE experts found that the Russian Kh-69 missiles with which the occupiers are striking Ukraine are made from several types of weapons and have foreign components.

6 people have been injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv: a pregnant woman among them