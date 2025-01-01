6 people have been injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv: a pregnant woman among them

Six people were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv, two were hospitalized, and four were treated on the spot, including a pregnant woman, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Six people were injured as a result of the hostile attack on the capital. Two of them are currently hospitalized. Four were treated on the spot. Including a pregnant woman," Klitschko wrote.

Addendum

On the first day of the new year, the enemy attacked the capital. There are destructions in two districts.

Pecherskyi district: partial destruction of 4-6 floors of a residential building and a fire on the 4th-5th floors over an area of 70 square meters, there was also a fire on the roof of a nearby non-residential building.

Svyatoshynskyi district: garages were destroyed and a fire broke out on the area of 20 square meters.