6 people have been injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv: a pregnant woman among them

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 28, 02:48 PM • 132794 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131802 views
05:55 PM • 49862 views
06:08 PM • 101609 views
06:35 PM • 103822 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150984 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173251 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165708 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 193389 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 182543 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131802 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 132794 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 143542 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135114 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 152254 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29100 views

Six people were injured in the hostile attack on Kyiv. Two were hospitalized, four were treated on the spot, including a pregnant woman.

Six people were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv, two were hospitalized, and four were treated on the spot, including a pregnant woman, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Six people were injured as a result of the hostile attack on the capital. Two of them are currently hospitalized. Four were treated on the spot. Including a pregnant woman," Klitschko wrote.

Addendum

On the first day of the new year, the enemy attacked the capital. There are destructions in two districts. 

Pecherskyi district: partial destruction of 4-6 floors of a residential building and a fire on the 4th-5th floors over an area of 70 square meters, there was also a fire on the roof of a nearby non-residential building. 

Svyatoshynskyi district: garages were destroyed and a fire broke out on the area of 20 square meters. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

