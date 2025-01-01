6 people have been injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv: a pregnant woman among them
Kyiv • UNN
Six people were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv, two were hospitalized, and four were treated on the spot, including a pregnant woman, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
Addendum
On the first day of the new year, the enemy attacked the capital. There are destructions in two districts.
Pecherskyi district: partial destruction of 4-6 floors of a residential building and a fire on the 4th-5th floors over an area of 70 square meters, there was also a fire on the roof of a nearby non-residential building.
Svyatoshynskyi district: garages were destroyed and a fire broke out on the area of 20 square meters.