On a Fiji Airways flight, a passenger had to tape her mouth shut due to aggressive behavior

On one of Fiji Airways' flights FJ871 from San Francisco to Fiji, an Australian passenger, while intoxicated, began screaming and verbally abusing crew members and passengers, which required temporary restraint with duct tape.

This is reported by BILD, UNN reports.

According to media reports, the incident allegedly occurred after the woman had an argument with her husband. When she started screaming and swearing, the man asked to be moved to another seat. This only fueled the passenger's aggression: she demanded to know where her husband was, and when refused, she began to threaten the flight attendants, throwing glasses at them and making racist remarks.

Other passengers were particularly outraged by the openly racist remarks against Fijians, with many shouting at the woman to shut up and behave - says the witness.

According to eyewitnesses, parents were forced to cover their children's ears. Together, the flight attendants taped the woman's mouth shut for a short time.

After some time, the man returned to her, but she continued to verbally abuse the passengers and crew. After landing in Nadi, the passenger was detained by the police. Fiji Airways confirmed the incident and reported that the case is being considered as part of a legal investigation.

