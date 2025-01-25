On a Fiji Airways flight, a passenger had to tape her mouth shut due to aggressive behavior

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 94631 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101052 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109007 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111786 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132647 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103992 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136140 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103800 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113449 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120485 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115276 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40108 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38657 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 94529 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132632 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167696 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157394 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30341 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38657 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115276 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120485 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140537 views
On a Fiji Airways flight, a passenger had to tape her mouth shut due to aggressive behavior

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39973 views

On flight FJ871 from San Francisco to Fiji, a drunk Australian woman caused a scandal after a quarrel with her husband. The woman insulted the crew and passengers, threw glasses, and was calmed down with duct tape and detained by police.

On one of Fiji Airways' flights FJ871 from San Francisco to Fiji, an Australian passenger, while intoxicated, began screaming and verbally abusing crew members and passengers, which required temporary restraint with duct tape.

This is reported by BILD, UNN reports.

Details  [1

According to media reports, the incident allegedly occurred after the woman had an argument with her husband. When she started screaming and swearing, the man asked to be moved to another seat. This only fueled the passenger's aggression: she demanded to know where her husband was, and when refused, she began to threaten the flight attendants, throwing glasses at them and making racist remarks.

Other passengers were particularly outraged by the openly racist remarks against Fijians, with many shouting at the woman to shut up and behave

 - says the witness. 

According to eyewitnesses, parents were forced to cover their children's ears. Together, the flight attendants taped the woman's mouth shut for a short time.

After some time, the man returned to her, but she continued to verbally abuse the passengers and crew.  After landing in Nadi, the passenger was detained by the police. Fiji Airways confirmed the incident and reported that the case is being considered as part of a legal investigation.

Iran Air cancels flight to Europe due to new EU sanctions

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
san-frantsyskoSan Francisco

