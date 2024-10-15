Iran Air cancels flight to Europe due to new EU sanctions
Kyiv • UNN
Iran Air has canceled its Tehran-Paris flight following the introduction of new EU sanctions against the Iranian regime. Passengers learned about the cancellation via text messages at the airport, and the airline confirmed the connection to the sanctions.
Iran Air has canceled a flight to Europe after new EU sanctions against the Iranian regime. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.
Details
It is noted that the company did not officially notify of the flight cancellation. Initially, passengers learned about it from text messages at Imam Khomeini Airport, near Tehran. In particular, the airport confirmed the cancellation of the Tehran-Paris flight.
When the passengers asked why the flight was canceled, the airline informed them that the reason was related to EU sanctions against the airline.
Addendum
So far Iran Air has operated direct flights to eight cities in the EU and the UK: Vienna, Hamburg, Cologne, London, Milan, Paris, Rome, and Frankfurt. Flights to the UK were suspended in the middle of the month.
Among European airlines, only Austrian Airlines flies to Iran. The German airline Lufthansa was also supposed to operate flights from the end of October.
Recall
On Monday, October 14, the European Union added Iran Air, Mahan and Saha airlines to its sanctions list, imposing new restrictions on Iranian individuals and entities.