Olya Polyakova showed off her toned abs in a swimsuit and revealed how she stays in shape

Photo: www.instagram.com/polyakovamusic/

Popular Ukrainian singer Olya Polyakova, who recently celebrated her 47th birthday, shared a series of photos on her official Instagram page where she poses in a bikini and shows off her toned abs and fit figure. This is reported by UNN with reference to Polyakova's page on Instagram.

Details

The artist noted that such a look for her is the result of regular training and a balanced approach to nutrition.

In the comments under the post, one of the subscribers suggested that Polyakova was able to lose weight with the help of special drugs. According to the subscriber, Ozempic was involved.

I was never fat, why would I need Ozempic? I've been at the same weight for 30 years, there were no Ozempics yet - the celebrity resolutely denied.

The singer advertised in her post a trainer and a weight loss marathon, which, according to the star, will help to lose weight in a balanced way by training at home.

Subscribers reacted to the celebrity's toned abs and showered her with compliments. However, there were also those who decided to focus their attention on other parts of the star's body, allowing themselves rather harsh statements.

The figure is chiseled, like a ballerina's. If I didn't know her real age, I would think she was a 15-year-old girl. The false teeth are striking. 4 upper front ones. Attention should be paid to tooth correction. Because the rest are visibly old. Perhaps then the lisp will be corrected - subscribers comment.

