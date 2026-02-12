$43.030.06
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 5282 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 10634 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 12406 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 16514 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 17975 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 20307 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22180 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28155 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74044 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49292 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Oleksandr Usyk supported Vladyslav Heraskevych after his disqualification from the 2026 Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Oleksandr Usyk emotionally reacted to the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Olympics. Heraskevych refused to comply with the IOC's conditions and compete without his "helmet of memory" featuring images of deceased athletes.

Oleksandr Usyk supported Vladyslav Heraskevych after his disqualification from the 2026 Olympics

Absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk emotionally reacted on his social media to the act of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who refused to comply with IOC conditions at the 2026 Olympics and was disqualified. This is reported by UNN with reference to the boxer's Instagram.

Details

So, in his Instagram-Stories, Oleksandr expressed words of support for Vladyslav. We remind you that Vladyslav expressed a principled position regarding his desire to compete in skeleton exclusively in a "helmet of memory." This element of Heraskevych's equipment had a symbolic character, as it depicted portraits of athletes who died as a result of Russian aggression.

So, Oleksandr Usyk joined the flash mob to support the famous skeleton racer.

"I am proud of you and fully support you, this is the position of a true Ukrainian," Usyk wrote.

It should be noted that in addition to Usyk, Heraskevych was supported by luge racer Olena Smaga and alpine skier Dmytro Shepiuk.

Addition

The IOC disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton. He was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" — as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Vladyslav Heraskevych filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) due to his disqualification at the Olympics. The case may be heard within 24 hours.

Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage12.02.26, 16:09 • 12407 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Social network
War in Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk