Oleksandr Usyk supported Vladyslav Heraskevych after his disqualification from the 2026 Olympics

Absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk emotionally reacted on his social media to the act of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who refused to comply with IOC conditions at the 2026 Olympics and was disqualified. This is reported by UNN with reference to the boxer's Instagram.

Details

So, in his Instagram-Stories, Oleksandr expressed words of support for Vladyslav. We remind you that Vladyslav expressed a principled position regarding his desire to compete in skeleton exclusively in a "helmet of memory." This element of Heraskevych's equipment had a symbolic character, as it depicted portraits of athletes who died as a result of Russian aggression.

So, Oleksandr Usyk joined the flash mob to support the famous skeleton racer.

"I am proud of you and fully support you, this is the position of a true Ukrainian," Usyk wrote.

It should be noted that in addition to Usyk, Heraskevych was supported by luge racer Olena Smaga and alpine skier Dmytro Shepiuk.

Addition

The IOC disqualified Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton. He was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" — as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Vladyslav Heraskevych filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) due to his disqualification at the Olympics. The case may be heard within 24 hours.

Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage