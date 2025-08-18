Odesa under enemy attack: explosions heard, the city surrounded by enemy attack UAVs

In Odesa, explosions were heard late in the evening on August 17. This was reported by the city mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, informs UNN.

Details

Around 11:00 PM, he warned about the threat of attack UAVs being used against Odesa.

Peresyp district, be careful! ... Central part of the city, also pay attention! - wrote Trukhanov.

According to monitoring channels, up to 30 attack UAVs are heading towards Odesa from different directions. This information was confirmed by the Air Force (AF).

Odesa, stay in shelters, a large number of Shaheds are heading to the city from the east and west! - warned the Air Force.

Around midnight, Odesa Mayor Oleh Kiper announced the end of the air raid alert.

Recall

In Odesa, as a result of the Russian attack on the night of August 4, a theater, residential buildings, and business objects were damaged. The radio market was also affected, where dozens of pavilions were destroyed and damaged by fire.

