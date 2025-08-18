Odesa under enemy attack: explosions heard, the city surrounded by enemy attack UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Odesa on the evening of August 17. The city mayor warned of the threat of attack UAVs, and the Air Force confirmed the movement of "Shaheds" towards the city.
In Odesa, explosions were heard late in the evening on August 17. This was reported by the city mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, informs UNN.
Details
Around 11:00 PM, he warned about the threat of attack UAVs being used against Odesa.
Peresyp district, be careful! ... Central part of the city, also pay attention!
According to monitoring channels, up to 30 attack UAVs are heading towards Odesa from different directions. This information was confirmed by the Air Force (AF).
Odesa, stay in shelters, a large number of Shaheds are heading to the city from the east and west!
Around midnight, Odesa Mayor Oleh Kiper announced the end of the air raid alert.
Recall
In Odesa, as a result of the Russian attack on the night of August 4, a theater, residential buildings, and business objects were damaged. The radio market was also affected, where dozens of pavilions were destroyed and damaged by fire.
