Odesa region was once again attacked by Russian drones: there is damage to energy infrastructure and power outages, one person was injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Odesa region, a kindergarten, a house, a shop, and a car were damaged due to an enemy attack. One person was injured, and 500 subscribers are without electricity.
In the Odesa region, a kindergarten, a house, a shop and a car were damaged due to an attack by the Russian Federation. One person was injured. Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, 500 subscribers are without electricity, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.
The enemy has once again attacked the peaceful Odesa region with attack drones. In the Odesa district, a pre-school educational institution, a private residential building, a shop and a car were damaged. Unfortunately, one person was injured. She was provided with all the necessary medical assistance. Also, due to damage to the energy infrastructure, about 500 subscribers in the suburbs of Odesa are currently without electricity
All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences.
