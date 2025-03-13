"Odesa-Chisinau" bus collided with a tractor in Moldova: details
Kyiv • UNN
On the R-30 highway, a bus traveling on the Odesa-Chisinau route collided with a tractor. There were 27 passengers on the bus, fortunately, no one died, the drivers are sober.
An accident involving the "Odesa-Chisinau" bus occurred in Moldova, there are no victims, UNN reports with reference to NewsMaker.
Details
The accident occurred on the R-30 highway in the Stefan-Voda district.
According to the police, an intercity bus with 27 passengers collided with a tractor. There were no fatalities. Alcohol tests for both drivers were negative.
Police officers are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are processing documents on the fact of the accident and providing assistance to passengers.
It should be noted that the police did not specify which route was involved, but judging by the published photos, it is the Odesa-Chisinau route.