Russian occupiers have resumed exporting stolen grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine – they are transporting it to Rostov-on-Don ports from the captured part of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported in Telegram by Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The occupiers are exporting stolen Ukrainian grain to Russia with the aim of "covering up" the grain crisis. At the same time, the "state grain campaign" in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region essentially applies Soviet practices from the Holodomors in Ukraine in the 20th century. In fact, they are seizing grain from agricultural producers for next to nothing.

The cyclical nature of history. The Holodomor of the last century returns with a new occupation - the report states.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 62 individuals and organizations involved in the theft of grain and minerals from the occupied territories.