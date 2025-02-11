ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35702 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 78323 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113730 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94288 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122908 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102143 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113189 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157362 views

Occupants turn seized enterprises in Kherson region into military warehouses - partisans

Occupants turn seized enterprises in Kherson region into military warehouses - partisans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27148 views

ATES agents found a place of hidden storage of Russian military equipment at a seized enterprise in Kherson region. Trucks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles guarded by an occupation platoon are located at the facility.

Agents of the ATES guerrilla movement have uncovered a place of hidden storage of Russian military equipment at one of the seized enterprises in the Kherson region. This was reported by "ATESH", according to UNN. 

According to the intelligence, military trucks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles are deployed there, and a whole platoon of occupants is guarding the facility.

The occupiers are trying to act secretly, moving equipment only at night. However, they made a mistake, and our agents detected their movements 

- the statement said.

The invaders are not just hiding weapons, but are seizing private property - businesses, warehouses, and homes of civilian Ukrainians - and turning them into military bases. This is a flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention and all international rules of warfare.

According to ATES, the occupiers will be punished for these crimes. All the information received has already been passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Previously

UNN wrote that the occupiers are placing equipment in the seized houses of residents of Kherson region.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
bmp-2BMP-2
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

