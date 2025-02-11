Occupants turn seized enterprises in Kherson region into military warehouses - partisans

Agents of the ATES guerrilla movement have uncovered a place of hidden storage of Russian military equipment at one of the seized enterprises in the Kherson region. This was reported by "ATESH", according to UNN.

According to the intelligence, military trucks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles are deployed there, and a whole platoon of occupants is guarding the facility.

The occupiers are trying to act secretly, moving equipment only at night. However, they made a mistake, and our agents detected their movements - the statement said.

The invaders are not just hiding weapons, but are seizing private property - businesses, warehouses, and homes of civilian Ukrainians - and turning them into military bases. This is a flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention and all international rules of warfare.

According to ATES, the occupiers will be punished for these crimes. All the information received has already been passed on to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

UNN wrote that the occupiers are placing equipment in the seized houses of residents of Kherson region.