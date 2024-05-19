Occupants shelled 13 communities in Sumy region overnight

On Sunday, May 19, the Russian army fired 43 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 236 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Khotyn, Yunakivske, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysarivske, Novoslobidske, Hlukhivske, Esmanske, Shalyhinske, Druzhbivske, Seredyno-Budske, and Sveska communities were shelled.

Krasnopilska community: mortars (8 explosions) and artillery (2 explosions) were used.

Bilopilska community: attacked by FPV drones (3 explosions). There was also a grenade launcher attack on the AGS (5 explosions) and shelling with cannon artillery (16 explosions).

Sveska community: 4 mines were dropped by the Russian military on the territory of the community.

Esman community: mortar attacks were carried out (27 explosions). There was also an FPV drone strike (2 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: there were grenade attacks (35 explosions), mortar attacks (27 explosions), artillery attacks (3 explosions), dropping of ammunition from a drone (2 explosions), and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Khotynska community: mortar shelling (25 explosions) was recorded. A 64-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling. He was hospitalized.

Yunakivska community: artillery (22 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions) were used.

Miropilska community: artillery shelling (6 explosions).

Hlukhivska community: two mines dropped by Russian military.

Seredyno-Budska community: there was artillery shelling (13 explosions) and mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Druzhbivska community: artillery shelling (8 explosions).

Novoslobidska community: 10 mines were dropped by the Russian army on the territory of the community.

Shalyhinska community: mortar shelling (11 explosions).

