Enemy fired 9 times at Sumy region: no casualties

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 21 explosions. The shelling took place in the following communities:

Khotyn community: an FPV drone struck (1 explosion).

Yunakivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions).



Esman community: mortar shelling (6 explosions).



Seredyna-Budska community: artillery shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.



Krasnopilska community: Russians dropped 8 mines on the territory of the community.



Bilopilska community: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions).



Recall

At night, all 37 enemy drones were shot down in different regions of Ukraine as a result of an anti-aircraft battle .