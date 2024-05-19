Enemy fired 9 times at Sumy region: no casualties

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69618 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104893 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147908 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152155 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248711 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173749 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165066 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225002 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101940 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40715 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35484 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53640 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47363 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248705 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224997 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211174 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223843 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69583 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47363 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53640 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112573 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113498 views
Enemy fired 9 times at Sumy region: no casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24232 views

Russian troops fired nine times at settlements and border areas of Sumy region, resulting in 21 explosions from artillery, mortars, mines and drone strikes.

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired nine times at settlements and border areas of Sumy region, and 21 explosions were recorded. They used FPV drones, artillery, mortars and dropped mines. UNN writes with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

At night and in the morning, Russian troops fired nine times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 21 explosions. The shelling took place in the following communities:

  • Khotyn community: an FPV drone struck (1 explosion).
  • Yunakivska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions).
  • Esman community: mortar shelling (6 explosions).
  • Seredyna-Budska community: artillery shelling (2 explosions) was recorded.
  • Krasnopilska community: Russians dropped 8 mines on the territory of the community.
  • Bilopilska community: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions).

Recall

At night, all 37 enemy drones were shot down in different regions of Ukraine as a result of an anti-aircraft battle .

Iryna Kolesnik

War
bilopilliaBilopillia
khotynKhotyn
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising