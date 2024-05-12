Occupants launch a missile attack on Sumy

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Sumy. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Today, on May 12, the enemy again launched a missile attack on the outskirts of Sumy, - the statement said.

Details

All necessary services are working on the spot. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified. Preliminary, no casualties.

RMA urged not to ignore air raid alarms!

Recall

Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, causing 56 explosions from mortars, artillery, tanks and MLRS.