Occupants attacked UAVs and shelled two villages in Kharkiv region at night: there are damages
Russian troops conducted a UAV strike on Zolochiv at night, damaging a house and gas networks. In Borova, a destroyed residential building was on fire due to shelling. In Kupyansk, a shop was destroyed by enemy fire.
On the night of September 12, Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region with a UAV, damaging gas networks, among other things. Also at night, a residential building burned down due to the shelling of Borova. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
September 12, 04:20 Russian troops launched a UAV strike on the village of Zolochiv. As a result, a private house, outbuildings and gas networks were damaged
Also, according to him, at night in the village of Borova, as a result of enemy shelling, the structural elements of a destroyed 2-storey residential building were burning.
The following Russian attacks were recorded in Kharkiv region yesterday:
- 23:15 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska HS, shelling outside Berezivka and Kalynove villages. There were no destructions and no casualties.
- 16:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. The store was completely destroyed as a result of enemy shelling.
