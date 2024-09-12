Occupants attacked UAVs and shelled two villages in Kharkiv region at night: there are damages

On the night of September 12, Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region with a UAV, damaging gas networks, among other things. Also at night, a residential building burned down due to the shelling of Borova. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

September 12, 04:20 Russian troops launched a UAV strike on the village of Zolochiv. As a result, a private house, outbuildings and gas networks were damaged - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

Also, according to him, at night in the village of Borova, as a result of enemy shelling, the structural elements of a destroyed 2-storey residential building were burning.

The following Russian attacks were recorded in Kharkiv region yesterday:

23:15 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska HS, shelling outside Berezivka and Kalynove villages. There were no destructions and no casualties.

16:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. The store was completely destroyed as a result of enemy shelling.

