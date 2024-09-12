Occupants attacked UAVs and shelled two villages in Kharkiv region at night: there are damages

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118309 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120886 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197173 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152871 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152546 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142786 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197782 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112414 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186561 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 90025 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66221 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 45405 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 74113 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 51974 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197173 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197782 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186561 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213374 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201523 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8236 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149629 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148883 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152982 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143916 views
Occupants attacked UAVs and shelled two villages in Kharkiv region at night: there are damages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16846 views

Russian troops conducted a UAV strike on Zolochiv at night, damaging a house and gas networks. In Borova, a destroyed residential building was on fire due to shelling. In Kupyansk, a shop was destroyed by enemy fire.

On the night of September 12, Russian troops attacked the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region with a UAV, damaging gas networks, among other things. Also at night, a residential building burned down due to the shelling of Borova. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN

 September 12, 04:20 Russian troops launched a UAV strike on the village of Zolochiv. As a result, a private house, outbuildings and gas networks were damaged

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

 Also, according to him, at night in the village of Borova, as a result of enemy shelling, the structural elements of a destroyed 2-storey residential building were burning.

The following Russian attacks were recorded in Kharkiv region yesterday:

  •  23:15 Bohodukhivskyi district, Zolochivska HS, shelling outside Berezivka and Kalynove villages. There were no destructions and no casualties.
  •  16:00 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. The store was completely destroyed as a result of enemy shelling.

Russia's attack on Konotop: the number of injured increased to 1412.09.24, 08:47 • 17684 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

