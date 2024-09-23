Occupants attacked Kupyansk in the morning: 82-year-old woman killed

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck again in Kupyansk in the morning, killing an 82-year-old woman, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

At about 09:00, the occupiers struck again at Kupyansk. Unfortunately, an 82-year-old civilian woman was killed. Law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene - Syniehubov wrote.

