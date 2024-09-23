ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Occupants attacked Kupyansk in the morning: 82-year-old woman killed

Occupants attacked Kupyansk in the morning: 82-year-old woman killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 February 28

The occupants struck again at Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, around 09:00. An 82-year-old civilian woman died as a result of the shelling. Law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck again in Kupyansk in the morning, killing an 82-year-old woman, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

At about 09:00, the occupiers struck again at Kupyansk. Unfortunately, an 82-year-old civilian woman was killed. Law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene

- Syniehubov wrote.

Russian army strikes a village in Kharkiv region with a KAB in the evening: there are victims9/23/24, 8:52 AM • 15661 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

