Occupants attacked Kupyansk in the morning: 82-year-old woman killed
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants struck again at Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, around 09:00. An 82-year-old civilian woman died as a result of the shelling. Law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.
In Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck again in Kupyansk in the morning, killing an 82-year-old woman, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
At about 09:00, the occupiers struck again at Kupyansk. Unfortunately, an 82-year-old civilian woman was killed. Law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene
