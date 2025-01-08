Occupants attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region in the morning: what is known about the consequences

In Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostyantynivka this morning, damaging a Ukrzaliznytsia facility, no one was injured, the head of the Kostyantynivka city military administration, Serhiy Horbunov, said on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the occupants fired on the town of Kostyantynivka. As a result of the attack, one of the Ukrzaliznytsia property was damaged, but fortunately, there were no casualties. The shelling is another confirmation of the aggressor's targeted tactics aimed at destroying infrastructure," Horbunov wrote.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Donetsk regional police, three residents of Donetsk region were wounded by Russian shelling over the past day. Police recorded 3,207 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas. The enemy hit 4 localities: the towns of Lyman, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the village of Andriivka. 11 civilian objects were destroyed, including 6 residential buildings.

According to police, Russians attacked Pokrovsk with Grad multiple rocket launchers and artillery, wounding three civilians and damaging an apartment building, two private houses, a dormitory, a workshop, and a bus.

In Lyman, three private houses, an outbuilding, and a garage were reportedly damaged by shelling.