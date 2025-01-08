ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Occupants attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region in the morning: what is known about the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops shelled the town of Konstantinovka in Donetsk region. The attack damaged a Ukrzaliznytsia facility, with no casualties.

In Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostyantynivka this morning, damaging a Ukrzaliznytsia facility, no one was injured, the head of the Kostyantynivka city military administration, Serhiy Horbunov, said on Facebook on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"This morning, the occupants fired on the town of Kostyantynivka. As a result of the attack, one of the Ukrzaliznytsia property was damaged, but fortunately, there were no casualties. The shelling is another confirmation of the aggressor's targeted tactics aimed at destroying infrastructure," Horbunov wrote.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Donetsk regional police, three residents of Donetsk region were wounded by Russian shelling over the past day. Police recorded 3,207 enemy attacks on the front line and residential areas. The enemy hit 4 localities: the towns of Lyman, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and the village of Andriivka. 11 civilian objects were destroyed, including 6 residential buildings.

According to police, Russians attacked Pokrovsk with Grad multiple rocket launchers and artillery, wounding three civilians and damaging an apartment building, two private houses, a dormitory, a workshop, and a bus.

In Lyman, three private houses, an outbuilding, and a garage were reportedly damaged by shelling.

War
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
donetskDonetsk

