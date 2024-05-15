Occupants attack central part of Kharkiv again, one wounded

The Russian army shelled Kharkiv again. There was a hit in the central part of the city, one person was injured, reports UNN.

"Preliminarily, the plane has arrived again in the area of dense residential buildings. We are finding out the details and collecting information about the victims and the destruction," said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed the information about the Russian strike and reported one casualty.

"The occupants struck again in the central part of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, one person was injured. The inspection is ongoing," said Syniehubov.

