ObmenAT24, WhiteBIT, and Binance - “TOP-100. Ratings of the largest” named the leaders of the cryptocurrency market
ObmenAT24, WhiteBIT, and Binance have been recognized for building a digital asset ecosystem and innovative financial solutions.
Kyiv hosted the awarding ceremony for the winners of the “TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest”, which recognizes the leading companies of the Ukrainian financial market.
In the category of cryptocurrency platforms, the leaders include the customized crypto-fiat platform ObmenAT24, WhiteBIT and Binance, which are services that form an ecosystem for the circulation and development of digital assets, providing customers with access to innovative financial solutions.
“TOP-100. Ratings of the Largest” is an authoritative annual survey that identifies the most successful companies in various industries based on financial performance and business results, expert jury assessment and user voting.
Recognition of the customized ObmenAT24 platform among the leading crypto services in Ukraine confirms its stability, innovative approach, technological development, and high customer confidence.
The victory in the ranking is another recognition of ObmenAT24, which has been one of the most dynamic operators in the Ukrainian crypto market since 2016. The platform specializes in fast, secure and confidential cryptocurrency exchange for individuals, businesses and crypto investors.
The ObmenAT24 service is available in 26 cities of Ukraine and 40 world capitals on four continents, providing instant exchange transactions, no hidden fees, and significant reserves for large exchange transactions. The service's customers have access to a wide range of payment instruments, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, Revolut Pay, Wize, and Payoneer.
ExchangeAT24 is a recognized leader in the cryptocurrency market that has repeatedly confirmed its stability, technology and reliability, receiving prestigious awards in the financial sector. Among the most significant achievements of the platform:
- A high reputation in well-known cryptocurrency listings, which confirms the reliability of the service.
- Serving more than a million customers around the world.
- Recognized among crypto investors due to the stable quality of services and transaction speed.
- Recognition among the best crypto services of the Minfin portal.
- Award “Best Crypto Project” PaySpace Magazine Awards 2024.
ObmenAT24 is a customized crypto-fiat platform that provides operations with cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and electronic money. This platform provides customers with access to operations with crypto assets on a global scale. The service combines modern technologies and a wide range of financial instruments, providing clients with instant transactions without hidden fees and high exchange limits.