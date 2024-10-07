Number of casualties rises to 20 as a result of Russian air strike on Kherson - RMA

A Russian air strike on Kherson has already injured 20 people. A 63-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and concussion, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

“We have learned about another casualty of the Russian air strike on Kherson. A 63-year-old man sustained blast trauma and contusion. The victim is currently in hospital,” the RMA said.

Recall

Russian troops conducted an air strike on Khersonusing 4 KABs. The strikes hit the coastal and northern parts of the city.