Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
“Not yet confirmed": Ukrhydrometeorological Center responds to forecast of “dirty cloud” over Ukraine

“Not yet confirmed": Ukrhydrometeorological Center responds to forecast of “dirty cloud” over Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19449 views

The Ukrainian Weather Center denied information about a “dirty cloud” that was supposed to cover Ukraine over the weekend.

The information spread on the Internet about a "dirty cloud" that will allegedly cover Ukraine this weekend is not confirmed. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"This information has not been confirmed yet. Last time they did the same thing and said that there would be something there, some dirty clouds. There is no such thing as a dirty cloud. We monitor all pollution and any hazards and report them in advance," said Ptukha.

Addendum

It was reported online that, according to the monitoring resource Ventusky, a "dirty cloud of dust" was supposed to cover Ukraine this Saturday. In particular, the western and eastern regions were supposed to be under threat. On March 3-4, it was expected to spread to the central and southern regions.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian Weather Center, dry weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine on February 27, with gradual warming. In the west, the temperature will reach +10°, while in the northeast and east, frost will remain down to -5°.

The wind is mostly southeast, 5-10 m/s. On the roads, except for the western and most southern regions, there will be ice cover in some places.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
ukraineUkraine

