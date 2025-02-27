“Not yet confirmed": Ukrhydrometeorological Center responds to forecast of “dirty cloud” over Ukraine

The information spread on the Internet about a "dirty cloud" that will allegedly cover Ukraine this weekend is not confirmed. This was stated by the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"This information has not been confirmed yet. Last time they did the same thing and said that there would be something there, some dirty clouds. There is no such thing as a dirty cloud. We monitor all pollution and any hazards and report them in advance," said Ptukha.

Addendum

It was reported online that, according to the monitoring resource Ventusky, a "dirty cloud of dust" was supposed to cover Ukraine this Saturday. In particular, the western and eastern regions were supposed to be under threat. On March 3-4, it was expected to spread to the central and southern regions.

Recall

According to the Ukrainian Weather Center, dry weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine on February 27, with gradual warming. In the west, the temperature will reach +10°, while in the northeast and east, frost will remain down to -5°.

The wind is mostly southeast, 5-10 m/s. On the roads, except for the western and most southern regions, there will be ice cover in some places.