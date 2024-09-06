The wife of Russian terrorist Igor Gorkin-Strelkov denied the information that he was going to war. Myroslava Reginskaya wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

The information that Igor Strelkov is leaving the colony and going to the SIZO is untrue and fake. Igor Nanovich's defense and his family have no such information - She wrote.

Gorkin's wife emphasized that there is no information about the possibility of sending him to the front, and his “extremist” article does not provide for such a possibility.

Earlier, a number of Russian media outlets reportedthat Russian terrorist Igor Gorkin-Strelko managed to commute his sentence to imprisonment to service in the “special operation” zone.