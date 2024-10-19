Norwegian Foreign Minister visits Rivne NPP
Kyiv • UNN
Espen Barth Eide visited Rivne NPP to express support for Ukraine's nuclear safety. Norway provides assistance in ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants, including cybersecurity and equipment for fast reactor start-up.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide visited the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant to express support for the work on nuclear safety. This is reported on the website of the Norwegian government, UNN reports.
Russian attacks on the power grid can jeopardize nuclear safety even when nuclear power plants are not directly affected,
Details
In his opinion, any threat to the nuclear safety of Ukraine and Europe is absolutely unacceptable. The Minister also recalled that cooperation between Ukraine and Norway in the field of nuclear safety began in 1986 after the Chornobyl accident. This partnership expanded after the annexation of Crimea by Russia and its military actions in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and also intensified with the outbreak of a full-scale war in 2022. In particular, in March 2022, Norway provided the Rivne NPP with the necessary spare parts to ensure uninterrupted operation.
We also supported cybersecurity measures at the Rivne NPP and provided equipment to ensure that reactors can be restarted quickly after an automatic shutdown due to unstable power supply,
He also expressed serious concern about the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is under the control of the Russian military. The Minister was accompanied by Per Strand, Director General of the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (DSA).
"Russia's attacks on the energy grid pose a direct threat to nuclear safety and security in Europe," he emphasized.
Recall
On the night of September 25 , a Russian attack drone was spotted flying at low altitude near the Rivne NPP. Energoatom warns of a threat to nuclear safety and calls for an end to energy terror.