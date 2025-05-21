North Sea coast in Germany littered with lumps of paraffin: what is known
Several German islands in the North Sea are contaminated with paraffin lumps. Environmentalists suspect illegal tanker flushing, authorities urge not to touch the finds due to possible toxicity.
Several German islands in the North Sea have been covered with paraffin lumps up to 20 centimeters in size. Environmentalists suspect illegal washing of tanker compartments, although the exact source of pollution has not yet been established. Authorities urge people not to touch the finds due to possible toxicity. This is reported by UNN with reference to BILD.
Details
Numerous yellow paraffin lumps up to 20 centimeters in size were found on the beaches of the German islands of Juist, Norderney and Borkum in the North Sea. According to the administration of the island of Juist, "almost the entire 17-kilometer section of the northern coast is polluted."
It is assumed that the paraffin got into the sea as a result of illegal washing of the compartments of one of the vessels.
After transporting paraffin, the compartments are washed, and such waste used to be discharged into the sea, but this has been prohibited since 2021 - explained the German nature conservation union NABU.
A representative of the resort administration, Julia Findeisen, said that the finds are currently being investigated.
Paraffin is currently being tested for toxicity, but it is currently believed to be harmless. However, people are advised not to touch the lumps with their hands - it may contain harmful impurities and decomposes very slowly
No threats to vacationers have been identified yet, but the pollution has affected several islands at once, so the scale of the problem has yet to be assessed.
