North Korea sends new batch of garbage balloons abroad

North Korea has again started sending balloons filled with garbage across the border to the south, the South Korean military said in a statement, writes Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

There have been several such shipments in recent weeks, and residents of border areas are gradually getting used to receiving SMS messages asking them to leave balloons and inform the authorities about it.

North Korea promised to stop sending bullets last Sunday, but resumed them a few days later. In general, the number of Balloons has long exceeded 99.

South Korean activists constantly sent balloons in the other direction, often with the help of defectors from North Korea. They often contain propaganda, mini-radio, food, and USB drives with South Korean music and TV programs.

North Korean authorities have openly stated that their balloons filled with garbage and, in at least one case, feces are a direct response to this.

South Korea resumes military activities along the demarcation line with North Korea