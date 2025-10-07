Nobel laureate learned about the award while hiking in the Rocky Mountains

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
03:10 PM • 19529 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 21805 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 20376 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 24215 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 23985 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 50049 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45639 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72897 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60399 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57291 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.4m/s
88%
753mm
Popular news
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 24749 views
Putin, at 73, dreams of immortality and expands state longevity programs - Le MondeOctober 7, 01:33 PM • 3690 views
GUR rumble in Russia's Leningrad region: a train with military cargo derailedPhotoOctober 7, 01:44 PM • 5646 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 21405 views
Ukraine has started using Flamingo cruise missiles, which cost about $500,000 - Media06:03 PM • 5400 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 19529 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 21435 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 50049 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 62396 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 71724 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Kaliňák
Conor McGregor
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 24777 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 29940 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 82296 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 77590 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 152410 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lancet (loitering munition)
The Economist
Nord Stream
The Guardian

Nobel laureate learned about the award while hiking in the Rocky Mountains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

The Nobel Committee contacted one of the 2025 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine, Fred Ramsdell, who was on a hiking trip. He learned about the award from his wife when she re-established mobile communication at the campsite.

Nobel laureate learned about the award while hiking in the Rocky Mountains

The Nobel Committee managed to contact one of the laureates of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their groundbreaking discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance, which prevents the immune system from harming the body, Fred Ramsdell from San Francisco, who is on a hiking trip with his wife. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Fred Ramsdell stopped at a campsite in Montana on Monday afternoon after hiking and climbing in the Rocky Mountains, when his wife, Laura O'Neill, suddenly started screaming.

At first, he thought she might have seen a bear. Instead, she reconnected to mobile service and saw a multitude of text messages with the same news.

"You just won the Nobel Prize," she shouted.

In an interview with the publication, he stated that he replied: "No, I didn't." But his wife said: "I received 200 text messages saying you won."

The publication adds that the couple missed a 2 AM call from the Nobel Committee, which announced that Dr. Ramsdell and two other scientists had received the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their research on the immune system.

They also missed congratulations from their friends and relatives.

It is noted that 64-year-old Dr. Ramsdell did not expect any important calls that morning and was off the grid, as usual during his vacation. His wife, on the contrary, preferred to communicate more with her friends and relatives.

"I certainly didn't expect to win the Nobel Prize. It didn't even cross my mind. I was just grateful and touched to receive the award, extremely happy for the recognition of my work in general, and looked forward to sharing it with colleagues," he said at the hotel.

Recall

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Montana
The New York Times